Head-To-Head Comparison: Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) versus Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 22.38% -228.08% 43.35% Aviat Networks 6.98% 15.86% 9.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 11.33 $378.66 million $6.12 51.81 Aviat Networks $302.96 million 1.06 $21.16 million $1.78 16.16

This table compares Ubiquiti and Aviat Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Aviat Networks. Aviat Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti and Aviat Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.12%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Aviat Networks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site or remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, project, managed, education, support, and other professional services. The company serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.