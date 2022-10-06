HEADLINE (HDL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,676.00

HEADLINE (HDL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, HEADLINE has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One HEADLINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. HEADLINE has a market cap of $588,186.38 and $14,676.00 worth of HEADLINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEADLINE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

HEADLINE Token Profile

HEADLINE launched on February 9th, 2021. HEADLINE’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,500,000 tokens. HEADLINE’s official website is www.headline-inc.com. The Reddit community for HEADLINE is https://reddit.com/r/headlinecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HEADLINE is www.reddit.com/r/headlinecrypto. HEADLINE’s official Twitter account is @headline_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEADLINE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEADLINE (HDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Algorand platform. HEADLINE has a current supply of 25,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HEADLINE is 0.06141462 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,132.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.headline-inc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEADLINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEADLINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEADLINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEADLINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEADLINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.