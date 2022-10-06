Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.6% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 267,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 503.6% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $345.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.98 and a 200 day moving average of $373.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

