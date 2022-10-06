Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,477 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 409,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Down 1.4 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock opened at $173.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.