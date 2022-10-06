Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.93 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

