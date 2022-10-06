Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $239.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.09. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

