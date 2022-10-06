Hectagon (HECTA) Price Down 27.3% This Week

Hectagon (HECTA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Hectagon token can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00007769 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hectagon has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hectagon has a market capitalization of $326,863.48 and $36,686.00 worth of Hectagon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About Hectagon

Hectagon launched on August 7th, 2022. Hectagon’s total supply is 594,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,057 tokens. The official website for Hectagon is hectagon.finance. Hectagon’s official Twitter account is @hectagonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hectagon (HECTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hectagon has a current supply of 594,694 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hectagon is 1.20563936 USD and is up 6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,903.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hectagon.finance/.”

