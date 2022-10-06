Helen Stephens Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,528. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.