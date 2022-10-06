Helen Stephens Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

