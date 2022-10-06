Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €73.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €73.00 ($74.49) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.6 %

HEN3 traded down €0.36 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €62.02 ($63.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,973 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The company’s 50-day moving average is €63.35 and its 200-day moving average is €61.91.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

