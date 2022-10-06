HeroFi (HEROEGG) Price Up 23.3% This Week

HeroFi (HEROEGG) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. HeroFi has a total market capitalization of $379,722.23 and approximately $216.00 worth of HeroFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeroFi has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One HeroFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

HeroFi Profile

HeroFi’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. HeroFi’s total supply is 248,799,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000,000 tokens. HeroFi’s official website is herofi.io. HeroFi’s official Twitter account is @herofiio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HeroFi

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroFi (HEROEGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroFi has a current supply of 248,799,996.577062 with 86,226,370.57706201 in circulation. The last known price of HeroFi is 0.00072827 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $123.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://herofi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.