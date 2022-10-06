Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 20832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRX shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.65 million and a PE ratio of 16.14.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

