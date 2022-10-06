Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Position Raised by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,181,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 142,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hess Midstream by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 346,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 478,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.63. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.09%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.