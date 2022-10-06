HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $69.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $57.72 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,214,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

