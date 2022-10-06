HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $174.73

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 174.73 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 162.81 ($1.97). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 167.40 ($2.02), with a volume of 2,177,600 shares trading hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 854.74.

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 2.06 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

