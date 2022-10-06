Hoard Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (HRD)

Hoard (HRD) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Hoard has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hoard has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $508,812.00 worth of Hoard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

Hoard’s launch date was September 9th, 2022. Hoard’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hoard is medium.com/@hoardusdh. The official website for Hoard is www.usdh.finance. Hoard’s official Twitter account is @hoardusdh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoard (HRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoard has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hoard is 0.15862694 USD and is down -16.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $275,781.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.usdh.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoard using one of the exchanges listed above.

