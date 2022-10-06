Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.33. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

