Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises 3.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 11.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 11.6% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in CarMax by 6.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 180,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,100. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

