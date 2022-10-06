Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Makes New $873,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.00.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

