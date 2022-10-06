Holonus (HLN) Price Tops $0.0008

Holonus (HLN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Holonus has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Holonus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Holonus has a market capitalization of $264,048.67 and approximately $48,120.00 worth of Holonus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holonus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Holonus Token Profile

Holonus was first traded on July 29th, 2022. Holonus’ total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,999,998 tokens. Holonus’ official website is holonus.io. Holonus’ official Twitter account is @holonusofficial.

Buying and Selling Holonus

According to CryptoCompare, “Holonus (HLN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Holonus has a current supply of 3,300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Holonus is 0.00130018 USD and is down -29.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $60,256.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://holonus.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holonus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holonus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holonus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holonus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holonus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.