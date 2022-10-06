Hoppers Game Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69,430.93 (FLY)

Hoppers Game (FLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Hoppers Game token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoppers Game has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Hoppers Game has a total market capitalization of $69,430.93 and approximately $6.39 million worth of Hoppers Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,985.23 or 0.99992209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002098 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Hoppers Game Profile

Hoppers Game (FLY) is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2022. Hoppers Game’s total supply is 16,321,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,305,502 tokens. Hoppers Game’s official Twitter account is @hoppersgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoppers Game’s official website is hoppersgame.io. Hoppers Game’s official message board is hoppersgame.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Hoppers Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppers Game (FLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Hoppers Game has a current supply of 16,321,897 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hoppers Game is 0.004367 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $307.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppersgame.io/.”

