HSBC Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $653.75.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

