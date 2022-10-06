ICC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (ICC)

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, ICC has traded 59.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICC token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICC has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $16,539.00 worth of ICC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,053.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00602292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00246631 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00046664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICC Profile

ICC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2022. ICC’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ICC is immortalcat.io. ICC’s official Twitter account is @immortalcatnft.

Buying and Selling ICC

According to CryptoCompare, “ICC (ICC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ICC has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ICC is 0.00343757 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://immortalcat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

