IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IGIFF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.
IGM Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $41.48.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
