Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,946 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,164,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $443,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76,719 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.46. 44,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,550.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.93.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

