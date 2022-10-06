Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Trading Down 3.2%

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Imagin Medical Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Imagin Medical Company Profile

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

