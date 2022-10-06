Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Imunon Trading Up 4.5 %

IMNN opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. Imunon has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.