Incognito (PRV) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Incognito (PRV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Incognito has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $13,601.00 worth of Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incognito has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Incognito

Incognito was first traded on October 31st, 2019. Incognito’s total supply is 22,492,966 coins. Incognito’s official Twitter account is @incognitochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incognito’s official website is incognito.org. The Reddit community for Incognito is https://reddit.com/r/incognitochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Incognito Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Incognito (PRV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Incognito has a current supply of 22,492,966 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Incognito is 0.4016487 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://incognito.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

