Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.51. 136,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

