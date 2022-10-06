Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 8.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. 3,639,684 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

