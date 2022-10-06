Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after acquiring an additional 339,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,351 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

