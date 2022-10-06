Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,910. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42.

