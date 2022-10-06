Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 728 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 508,168 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after buying an additional 358,064 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.64. 5,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,193. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

