Infinity PAD (IPAD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21,478.98

Infinity PAD (IPAD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Infinity PAD has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Infinity PAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinity PAD has a total market capitalization of $21,478.98 and $5,810.00 worth of Infinity PAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinity PAD Token Profile

Infinity PAD launched on July 2nd, 2021. Infinity PAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Infinity PAD is infinitypad.com. Infinity PAD’s official message board is medium.com/infinity-pad. Infinity PAD’s official Twitter account is @realinfinitypad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinity PAD

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity PAD (IPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Infinity PAD has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 540,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Infinity PAD is 0.00001879 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinitypad.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity PAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity PAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinity PAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

