Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.66. 16,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,066,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Specifically, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at $62,193,084.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,193,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 316.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 45,896 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

