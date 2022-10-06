Innoviz Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 158,508 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11,926% compared to the typical volume of 1,318 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 686,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:INVZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,007. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $737.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.