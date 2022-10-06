Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Insider Acquires $9,384,135.01 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) insider Gregory Abel bought 23 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $408,005.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,384,135.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,585,015.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.8 %

BRK-A stock opened at $420,667.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430,133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454,330.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Edward Jones upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading

