Insider Buying: Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Buys £29,700 in Stock

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) insider Wee-Li Hee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($35,886.90).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:PHI opened at GBX 599 ($7.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,327.78. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 580 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 954 ($11.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 630.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 659.35.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

