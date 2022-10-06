Insider Buying: U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,116,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,896.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

