Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Sells 4,350 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $575.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.