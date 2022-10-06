Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Sells 4,350 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $575.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $5,660,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 800,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 225,281 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 168,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

