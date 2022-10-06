Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 1,987 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.1 %

GDDY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,992. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.