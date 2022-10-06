Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.21 on December 28th

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:IHC opened at GBX 74.85 ($0.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £51.00 million and a PE ratio of 1,497.00. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.24.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
