Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IART. Citigroup decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,447 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $44.71 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

