Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,864,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

