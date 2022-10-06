Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 877,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,506,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 110,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.