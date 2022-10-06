Invictus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,609.00 (IN)

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Invictus has a market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $65,609.00 worth of Invictus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Invictus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus token can now be purchased for approximately $37.90 or 0.00186200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000343 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Invictus Profile

Invictus (IN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Invictus’ total supply is 249,181 tokens. Invictus’ official Twitter account is @invictusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invictus’ official website is invictusdao.fi. Invictus’ official message board is medium.com/@sol-invictus.

Invictus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invictus (IN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Invictus has a current supply of 249,181 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Invictus is 37.90599306 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://invictusdao.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus using one of the exchanges listed above.

