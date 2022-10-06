IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Trading 1.8% Higher

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.67. 3,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 14,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

Get IQ Real Return ETF alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQ Real Return ETF

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of IQ Real Return ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IQ Real Return ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $672,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $2,220,000.

(Get Rating)

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.