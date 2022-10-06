iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Holdings Increased by LTS One Management LP

LTS One Management LP grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the quarter. iRhythm Technologies comprises approximately 20.9% of LTS One Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LTS One Management LP owned approximately 5.12% of iRhythm Technologies worth $164,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $21,508,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $527,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,604. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

