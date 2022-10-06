Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Irwin Naturals Stock Performance

OTC:IWINF opened at $1.47 on Monday. Irwin Naturals has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

About Irwin Naturals

Featured Stories

Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

