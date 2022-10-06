Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Irwin Naturals Stock Performance
OTC:IWINF opened at $1.47 on Monday. Irwin Naturals has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.97.
About Irwin Naturals
