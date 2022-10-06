iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

